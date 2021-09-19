Hybrid learning under consideration for school reopening

Thiruvananthapuram

19 September 2021 15:12 IST

Students from classes 1 to 7 and those in classes 10 and 12 will return to school on November 1, while students in the remaining classes will resume school on November 15.

Shift system and hybrid learning are being considered by the government as it gears up for the reopening of schools on November 1.

A comprehensive project will be prepared for physical classes to resume in schools and submitted to the Chief Minister, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty told mediapersons on Sunday.

The Minister said he had held talks with Minister for Health Veena George. A detailed plan on how to implement the reopening would be drawn up in a few days after talks between officials of the General Education and the Health departments. Talks would be held with other departments too.

All steps would be taken to keep students safe and prevent disease transmission, including use of masks and sanitisers and ensuring physical distancing

The Minister said decisions would have to be taken on various aspects, such as how to schedule classes and timetables to ensure distancing, transportation for students to reach schools, and the protocols to be put in place for lower primary students who may not be able to follow safety guidelines easily. Talks would be held with teachers’ organisations in this regard.

Meetings would be held with District Collectors, besides those with deputy directors of education and at the school level so as to complete the arrangements before October 15.

He asserted that students and parents need not have any apprehensions about the arrangements. Feedback from the public, people’s representatives, and public activists would be considered to make the plans more effective.

He expressed confidence that the experience gained from holding SSLC and Class 12 examinations amid the pandemic would help the government open schools as planned.