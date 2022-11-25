Hyatt to aid hospitality sector growth: CM

November 25, 2022 08:42 am | Updated 08:42 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The tourism sector contributes around 10% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the newly opened Hyatt Regency in the capital city on Thursday, Mr. Vijayan said though COVID-19 had hit the growth of the tourism sector in the State in a significant way, the first quarter of 2022 registered an impressive rebound in the domestic segment.

Stating that the opening of the hotel will accelerate the growth of the hospitality sector, he said the new facility had solved one of the major deficiencies in the capital city. Kerala had made great strides in the hospitality sector of late. The State featured in TIME magazine’s 50 extraordinary destinations to explore in 2022. The declaration of Kerala as the best wedding destination for the year 2022 by Travel + Leisure India & South Asia magazine showed the growing acceptance of Kerala in the global tourism industry, said Mr. Vijayan.

He said the camaraderie between UAE- based businessman M.A. Yusuff Ali and the State had come as an opportunity for people with different ideas to come together.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan who addressed the gathering said “though there has been an impressive growth in the tourism sector in various States, including Kerala, we should take notice of the economic progress made by States like Gujarat in the country.”

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, in his presidential address, said projects like Hyatt Regency were crucial for the development and progress of the State.

In his welcome address, Mr. Ali announced the launch of a Hyatt hotel in Kozhikode with an investment of ₹500 crore, the work for which would begin in January 2023.

Features

Situated on 2.2 acres of land at Vazhuthacaud, the hotel built at a cost of ₹600 crore is spread over eight floors. It features a convention centre with a seating capacity of 1,000, presidential suite and diplomatic suite, 132 rooms, including spacious suites with state-of-the-art amenities, and five diverse dining destinations. A multilevel parking facility has also been provided. Parking is available for 400 cars and 250 two-wheelers at a time.

It is the third hotel opened in Kerala by Lulu Group and Hyatt Hotels Corporation, an international hotel chain.