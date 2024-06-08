ADVERTISEMENT

Hussain Madavoor quits panel post in protest against Natesan’s remark

Published - June 08, 2024 07:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Hussain Madavoor

Hussain Madavoor, leader of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen, has resigned from his post as the vice-chairperson of the Navodhana Samrakshana Samithi (Renaissance Protection Forum), a collective of leaders of religious organisations supported by the State government.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is in protest against a remark made by Vellappally Natesan, chairperson of the samithi, that the Muslim community had been garnering undue favours from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. Mr. Madavoor, also the Imam of the Palayam Juma Masjid in Kozhikode city, pointed out in a statement on Saturday that Mr. Natesan’s remark was immature and factually incorrect.

Mr. Natesan had claimed that the Ezhava community abandoned the LDF in the Lok Sabha polls because of its government’s appeasement of the Muslim minorities.

Mr. Madavoor demanded that Mr. Natesan withdraw the factually incorrect statement and tender an apology. If there had been any truth in his remark, the Muslim community would have voted for the LDF in the election, which did not happen. He pointed out that the Muslim community had many complaints against the government related to reservations, educational opportunities, and obstructions to the construction of places of worship. The community had also dismissed attempts to impose ideas such as “gender neutrality” and “LGBT culture” on school students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Madavoor added that Mr. Natesan’s remark would only help fascist forces at a time when there was an urgent need for a joint struggle by the Ezhava and Muslim communities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US