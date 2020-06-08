Kerala

Husband of pregnant woman who moved SC dies

The UAE-based expatriate from Kozhikode dies in Dubai

The UAE-based expatriate and the husband of a pregnant woman who had filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking help to return home to deliver their baby, died in Dubai early on Monday.

Nithin Chandran, 29, hailing from Perambra in Kozhikode was a mechanical engineer employed with a construction company in Dubai.

His wife Athira Geetha Sreedharan was on the first Vande Bharat Mission flight from Dubai to Kozhikode on May 7.

Following the suspension of flights to India, Athira had filed a petition for the delivery of their first baby due in the first week of July. Nithin was also supposed to fly with his wife, but he decided to stay back as he did not want to waste a seat on the emergency repatriation flights.

Cause not verified

The cause of his death has not been verified. His body was shifted to Rashid Hospital in Dubai from his apartment for collecting the sample for COVID-19 test before shifting to the police mortuary.

Nithin was active in social service including Blood Donors Kerala-UAE chapter and a volunteer of INCAS Youth Wing, a community group.

