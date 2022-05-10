Husband likely to be questioned in vlogger’s death

Post-mortem conducted on woman’s body after exhumation

Kozhikode

The police are likely to question Mehnas, the husband of vlogger Rifa Mehnu, who was found dead in an apartment in Dubai on March 1.

It is learnt that details of the post-mortem examination on her body will be made available only after including the report on the chemical analysis of her internal organs. The 21-year-old’s body was exhumed from the burial ground of the Pavandoor Juma Masjid in Kozhikode last Saturday.

The decision to hold the post-mortem examination was taken by the special investigation team after her parents raised suspicions about her death. It was done by a team from the Government Medical College, Kozhikode. The parents had claimed that the body was flown to Kerala without any post-mortem examination or forensic probe. They also suspect that she may have been murdered.

Following the preliminary investigation, the police booked Mehnas under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. The probe may cover his friends as well.