Husband kills wife then commits suicide in Alappuzha

October 21, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A 73-year-old man allegedly killed his wife before ending his own life at Thiruvambadi in Alappuzha municipality, the Alappuzha South police said on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Lissy (65) and Ponnappan of Thiruvambadi. The police said that Ponnappan brutally killed her wife on Thursday afternoon. After murdering Lissy, he attempted suicide and died at a hospital in the wee hours of Friday.

Officials said that Ponnappan had been showing signs of mental distress since the COVID-19 lockdowns. The couple was alone at the house when the incident happened as their son had gone out with his child to visit a doctor in Cherthala. A 73-year-old man allegedly killed his wife before ending his own life at Thiruvambadi in Alappuzha municipality, the Alappuzha South police said on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Lissy, 65, and Ponnappan of Thiruvambadi.

The police said that Ponnappan brutally killed his wife on Thursday afternoon. After murdering Lissy, he attempted suicide and died at a hospital in the wee hours of Friday.

Officials said that Ponnappan had been showing signs of mental distress since the COVID-19 lockdowns. The couple was alone at the house when the incident happened as their son had gone out with his child to visit a doctor in Cherthala.

(Suicide prevention helpline number: DISHA 0471- 2552056, 1056).

