Husband kills wife, surrenders to police

Published - September 19, 2024 08:32 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

 

A 65-year-old man surrendered after killing his wife on Thursday at Pallikkal, Kottarakara. The deceased has been identified as Saraswathy (60) and her husband, Surendran Pillai, turned himself in to the police after the murder. The incident took place around 10.30 a.m. and, reportedly, he first chocked his wife with a plastic rope before slitting her throat. According to residents, the couple were having marital issues and Surendran was suspicious of his wife. They said that Saraswati was subjected to domestic abuse and he had threatened to murder her in the past.  

