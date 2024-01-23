Husband, in-laws arrested for Shahana’s death

January 23, 2024 11:15 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram City police on Tuesday arrested the husband and parents-in-law of 23-year old Thiruvallam native Shahana Shaji, who had allegedly committed suicide nearly a month ago after being purportedly subjected to mental harassment and domestic abuse.

The Thiruvallam police recorded the arrests of Shahana’s husband Noufal, 27, his mother Sunitha, 50, and father Najeem, 51, of Kattakada. The trio had been on the run since Shahana’s death on December 26.

They were nabbed from Kandala near Kattakada. The probe team found them to have been on the run in various places including Madurai, Bengaluru and Dindigul until their return to the city in connection with a bail application they moved in a court, the police said.

The Thiruvallam police was kept on tenterhooks when an irate group charged at the trio soon after they were brought to the police station after a medical examination.

Shahana was found dead in her home at Vandithadam, near Pachalloor. Her relatives had accused Noufal and his parents of mentally harassing her in the name of dowry, which allegedly led to her taking the extreme step. They also accused Sunitha of assaulting Shahana, prompting the latter to return to her house where she stayed for three months until her death.

On the fateful day, Noufal ordered Shahana to attend his nephew’s birthday party. While she refused to accompany him, Noufal purportedly took their one-and-a-half-year old son against her will. This could have led her to take the extreme step, the relatives alleged.

The case had left the police facing mounting criticism over the delay in nabbing the accused. During the investigation, it had come to light that the accused persons were getting leaked information regarding the probe. This had led to the suspension of Navas, a civil police officer attached to the Kadakkal police station, on the basis of a report submitted by the Thiruvallam station house officer.

