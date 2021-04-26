Husband held in mysterious death of woman in Kannur

KANNUR

26 April 2021 22:37 IST

Family members allege constant torture by accused

The police have launched an investigation into the death of C.Susheela, 21, who died under mysterious circumstances at Kuriyot in the district on 24 April.

Based on a complaint filed by Susheela’s mother, the police arrested her husband Manjunath (25) on Monday and produced him in court which remanded him. He has been accused of assaulting his wife constantly. Koothuparamba Circle Inspector M. Sunil Kumar is investigating the case.

Residents living nearby said in their statement to the police that they had heard a commotion in their house on the eve of her death. A resident, who were unaware of the death and got to know about it when an ambulance brought her body to the house, alerted the police.

Manjunath and his relatives claimed that that Susheela had a bout of epilepsy and they had rushed her to a nearby hospital but she had died in the hospital. However, Susheela’s mother and brother, in their statement to the police, denied that she had epilepsy in the past and alleged that her husband had assaulted her.

Meanwhile, after the inquest, the police sent the body for a post-mortem examination at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital on Monday. She was also found positive for COVID-19 at the hospital.

The police said that whether torture had led to her death needed to be investigated. Manjunath married Susheela, a resident of Wayanad, two years ago and they have a child aged one and a half years.