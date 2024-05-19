ADVERTISEMENT

Husband held for wife’s murder in Alappuzha

Published - May 19, 2024 05:55 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Murder took place reportedly following a family dispute

The Hindu Bureau

The Cherthala police on Sunday arrested a 45-year-old man on the charge of murdering his wife at Pallichantha in Pallipuram near Cherthala.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Rajesh stabbed his wife, Ambili, to death by blocking her motorcycle on the road at Pallichantha on Saturday evening. After committing the crime, he fled from the scene. The police said that he was nabbed from a bar at Kanjikuzhy in Kottayam.

The accused killed his wife reportedly following a family dispute. Ambili, a daily collection agent at Thirunalloor Service Cooperative Bank, was collecting money from shops when Rajesh came on a motorbike and argued with her. He later attacked her. The woman who sustained serious stab injuries was rushed to a private hospital in Cherthala, but her life could not be saved.

Rajesh is a State Water Transport department employee.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US