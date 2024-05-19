GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Husband held for wife’s murder in Alappuzha

Murder took place reportedly following a family dispute

Published - May 19, 2024 05:55 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Cherthala police on Sunday arrested a 45-year-old man on the charge of murdering his wife at Pallichantha in Pallipuram near Cherthala.

According to the police, Rajesh stabbed his wife, Ambili, to death by blocking her motorcycle on the road at Pallichantha on Saturday evening. After committing the crime, he fled from the scene. The police said that he was nabbed from a bar at Kanjikuzhy in Kottayam.

The accused killed his wife reportedly following a family dispute. Ambili, a daily collection agent at Thirunalloor Service Cooperative Bank, was collecting money from shops when Rajesh came on a motorbike and argued with her. He later attacked her. The woman who sustained serious stab injuries was rushed to a private hospital in Cherthala, but her life could not be saved.

Rajesh is a State Water Transport department employee.

