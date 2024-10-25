GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Husband held for allegedly stealing woman’s jewellery

Updated - October 25, 2024 11:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Varkala police on Friday arrested a man who had allegedly disappeared with his wife’s gold ornaments three days after their wedding.

The accused has been identified as Ananthu hailing from Neyyattinkara. According to the police, the wedding had happened during the COVID-19 pandemic period. On the first two days, Ananthu had mentally harassed her demanding more dowry. Later, he left his home with the jewellery she got as gift for the wedding, claiming that he will keep them safe in a bank locker. He allegedly pawned the gold and disappeared with the money.

After an extended search operation, the Varkala police tracked him down from Thrissur on Thursday. He was produced in the court on Friday and remanded.

Published - October 25, 2024 11:54 pm IST

