Husband, father-in-law arrested over woman’s death

Kozhikode

The District Crime Branch has arrested Shamnas and Ahammed, husband and father-in-law respectively of Riswana, who was found hanging inside a shelf at her husband's house earlier this month.

Riswana’s family had complained that she had undergone physical and mental harassment at her husband’s house, which led to her death. The Crime Branch had enlisted Shamnas and Ahammed along with Shamnas’ mother and sister as accused in the case.

They were brought for questioning at the Crime Branch Office on Monday and were arrested later.

Earlier, Riswana’s WhatsApp chats with her friends, in which she confessed the violence she underwent, had come out, which turned out to be evidence against Shamnas and Ahammed.