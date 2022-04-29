Husband booked for unnatural death of vlogger

Case registered following probe based on complaint by her parents

Case registered following probe based on complaint by her parents

The Kozhikode Rural police have booked Mehnas Mehnu, husband of vlogger Rifa who was found dead in her apartment in Dubai on March 1.

The Kozhikode native was charged under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following an investigation by the Kakkur police on the basis of a petition by the victim’s family. He will be taken into custody.

Police sources said the 21-year-old was reportedly a victim of her husband’s mental torture over her social media popularity. The man was upset over the rising number of subscribers for her YouTube channel. Based on preliminary findings, the man was also charged under Section 498- A (punishment for subjecting woman to cruelty) of the IPC.

Rifa had reportedly shared her grievances with her family members and friends ahead of her death. They later approached the District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) seeking a detailed investigation. Though the incident took place in a foreign country, the police had secured special permission to conduct a follow-up probe based on the local petition.

There were also suspected attempts on the part of Mehnas and his family members to cover up the whole incident and avoid police action citing the post-mortem report. Besides, they denied the allegation that Rifa was a victim of mental torture.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting any of the following numbers of Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Phone: 0495-2760000.