Hunt on for missing police officer in Kerala

A State-wide search is on for Central station inspector V.S. Navas who had gone missing from his quarters at Thevara in the early hours of Thursday.

Though Commissioner of Police (Kochi City) Vijay Sakhare had formed a special team led by J. Poonkuzhali, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), to probe the case in the wake of a petition lodged by the missing officer’s wife, effectively three teams, including a shadow team, are on the ground.

“The number of teams is immaterial as the entire police machinery is at work on formal and informal levels to trace our missing colleague. Inspectors belonging to Mr. Navas’s batch are on the job besides flying squads at the district level. Information is being shared among police personnel through social media platforms. The priority is to find him,” said an officer familiar with the ongoing probe.

The police had so far been able to track down the movement of Mr. Navas up to Kollam.

CCTV footage

A CCTV footage showed him on a KSRTC bus in Kollam, where he had reportedly alighted. Another CCTV footage had shown him getting off from the car of a colleague near the Kayamkulam bus stand. He had travelled in the car between Cherthala and Kayamkulam, from where he had reportedly took the Kollam bus.

This was after the police received a CCTV footage of the officer withdrawing cash from an ATM near Thevara before he left.

Meanwhile, the senior official with whom Mr. Navas had a heated exchange over the wireless on the night before he had gone missing was summoned by the probe team on Friday evening for ascertaining the sequence of events leading up to the missing.

“It was not an official interrogation but a normal measure to get the sequence of events. As of now, there were no grounds for qualifying his action as harassment but only a normal departmental procedure. However, a detailed inquiry will be held later after finding the missing officer,” the officer said.

Sources said that there was no way to ascertain whether he had left the State borders since both his mobile phones were switched off since 6.15 a.m. on Thursday.

Wife alleges harassment

Meanwhile, Mr. Navas’s wife accused senior officers of harrasing her husband. Talking to the media on Friday, she complained of apathy on the part of senior officers to her complaint.

She has filed a petition with Mr. Sakhare and also mailed a petition to the Chief Minister demanding action against the superior officer with whom her husband had a heated exchange.