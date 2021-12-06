Hunt on for 2 in Kakkanad gang rape case

Kochi

06 December 2021 22:03 IST

The police team probing the incident in which a woman from Malappuram who came to Kochi for a photoshoot was allegedly gang raped by three people at a lodge in Kakkanad, after lacing her drinks with sedatives. has intensified the search for two suspects, Ajmal and Shameer.

Alappuzha native Salim Kumar, 33, who arranged the accommodation and was among those who raped her, was arrested on Sunday by the Infopark police. The rooms of the lodge, where the crime is said to have been committed from December 1 to 3, have been sealed.

A special team headed by the Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner of Police is investigating the case. The accused had recorded the visuals of the assault and abused her again by blackmailing her.

