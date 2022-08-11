Kerala

Hunger strike staged against mineral sand-mining

Staff Reporter ALAPPUZHA August 11, 2022 17:41 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 17:41 IST

In protest against the ongoing mineral sand-mining on the Alappuzha coast, the Karimanal Ghanana Virudha Ekopana Samiti (KGVES) and Ekta Parishad jointly organised a hunger strike in front of Alappuzha district collectorate on Thursday. It was inaugurated by P.V. Rajagopal, the founder of Ekta Parishad.

Mr. Rajagopal called for sustainable development in the State. He alleged that the government had misused the Disaster Management Act to remove mineral sand at Thottappally. "The government is engaged in mineral sand-mining at Thottappally in the name of flood mitigation in Kuttanad by invoking various sections under the Disaster Management Act. It is a blatant violation of the law. The mining is causing serious environmental problems. The government should immediately stop mineral sand-mining at Thottappally," Mr. Rajagopal said. KGVES chairman Suresh Kumar S. presided.

