Hunger stir by PhD student: mediation attempt fails

KOTTAYAM

05 November 2021 21:03 IST

Discussion falls through after student abstains from meeting

Attempts by the authorities to bring the indefinite hunger strike launched by a Dalit PhD student at the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) to a close through consensus broke down on Friday with a mediation endeavour initiated by the District Collector failing to take place as scheduled.

The discussion, convened by District Collector P.K. Jayasree, with both the parties did not take place as scheduled after the protesting student had abstained from the meeting, citing ill-health. Following this, the Collector held a brief discussion with varsity registrar B. Prakash Kumar who assured the officials of extending all possible assistance to enable the student complete her research programme.

“The registrar has readily agreed to the foremost demand raised by the student to enable her to complete the research. As part of it, the varsity is willing to offer an extension period for her research and will keep the lab and hostel facilities open to her, besides allocating a dedicated research space. With regard to her demand to expel a teacher from service, they said it could be done only in line with the existing rules and procedures and there was no possibility for his dismissal at this point,” informed the official.

As to whether the official will go and meet the student at the protest venue, the Collector replied in the negative. “We, however, are still open to resolving the issue through discussions if both the parties are willing. In the meantime, a report will be submitted to the State Government detailing on the issue and the action taken'', the official added.

The PhD student, who launched the hunger strike in front of the university entrance on October 29, has alleged that she was not allowed to enter the laboratory and faced casteist abuses from Nandakumar Kalarikkal, the joint director of the varsity center. Based on her complaint, the university syndicate had initiated action against the said person, but Mr. Kalarikkal later secured a favourable order from the High Court.

During the course of the ongoing hunger strike, she also raised sexual harassment charges against one of her fellow researchers.

Though the varsity authorities, led by the Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas, held talks with the girl and the representatives of Dalit organisation Bhim Army earlier this week, it broke down after the two parties stuck to their stance with regard to the dismissal of Mr. Kalarikkal.

The PhD student has been protesting against the varsity authorities for alleged discrimination ever since she had joined an MPhil course here in 2011. The issue snowballed into a deeper crisis when she joined for PhD at the same institution in 2014.