Hunger-free project launched

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil having lunch after inaugurating the Hunger-free-Kerala Subhiksha Hotel project in the city on Tuesday

Thiruvananthapuram

29 September 2021 00:48 IST

First Subhiksha Hotel at State Central Library canteen

The Hunger-free-Kerala Subhiksha Hotel project got under way here on Tuesday.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil who inaugurated the project said it would be extended to all Assembly constituencies in the State. Supply of lunch, including that to bed-ridden patients, would be made part of the project. A unit will be given ₹10 lakh as assistance by the government as part of the project. Supply of provisions through Supplyco at subsidised rates for smooth functioning of the hotels was under consideration, the Minister said.

The first Subhiksha Hotel in the district began functioning from the building of the State Central Library canteen at Palayam. The Nanthancode-based Vayana Kudumbashree unit will run the hotel. Lunch will be available to the needy from the Subhiksha Hotel at ₹20. Other special dishes will also be available at low rates. Minister for Transport Antony Raju presided over the function. Both Ministers had lunch at the hotel to launch the project.