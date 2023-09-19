ADVERTISEMENT

Hungarian scholar to head Mar Chrysostom chair

September 19, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

István Perczel , a renowned scholar of Byzantine history and early Christianity, has been appointed as Mar Chrysostom chair at Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam.

Currently Professor at the Medieval Studies department of Central European University, Mr.Perczel has conducted extensive research on the history of St.Thomas Christians in Kerala and is leading a study on the manuscripts by the community, which are written in Syriac and Garshuni Malayalam, a language that uses the Syriac script.

The Mar Chrysostom chair, opened last year, has its thrust areas in subjects such as Christianity in India, Comparative Theology, Religion and Philosophy, Secular Studies and Intercultural studies. The mandate of the chair includes holding annual lectures, research, conferences and symposiums, as well as publishing mongraph in thrust areas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The duration of the appointment is two years. An official statement on Tuesday said Mr.Perczel was planning to deliver a series of lectures , publish working papers and offer short-term courses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US