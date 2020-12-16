Hung council in Mavelikara

Alappuzha

16 December 2020 18:05 IST

LDF, UDF, NDA get nine seats each out of total 28

The elections to the Mavelikara municipality have thrown up a hung council with the United Democratic Front (UDF), Left Democratic Front (UDF) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) all winning nine seats each of the total 28.

K.V. Sreekumar, an LDF rebel candidate won from the Umbarnnad ward by a margin of five votes, putting him on the spotlight.

Advertising

Advertising

The LDF, which ruled the municipality in the last five years after winning 12 wards in 2015 elections, has lost seats this time around. Those won on the LDF ticket include seven CPI(M) candidates, one Janathipathya Kerala Congress and one Independent candidate.

Meanwhile, the UDF improved its tally from six seats in 2015. The NDA, which had won nine seats in the previous elections, failed to further increase its number in the council.

Elsewhere in the district, the UDF retained power in the Chengannur municipality by winning 14 out of the 27 seats. The NDA finished second with eight seats. The LDF won one seat, while others bagged four seats.

The LDF wrested the Cherthala municipality from the UDF. The LDF won 18 wards, while the UDF bagged 10 seats, NDA three and others four.

In the Kayamkulam municipality, the LDF fell short of a simple majority. It won 20 out of the total 44 wards. The UDF had to settle for 17 and NDA three seats respectively. Others got four seats.

The UDF emerged top in Haripad municipality by winning 13 of the total 29 seats. The LDF bagged 9 seats, while the NDA won five seats. Others won two wards.