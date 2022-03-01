Hundreds throng Uthralikkavu for Pooram

It is after two years that the festival is held in full swing

Hundreds of people thronged the post-harvest paddy fields in front of Uthralikkavu, one of the important temples in central Kerala, for the annual festival on Tuesday.

As lockdown restrictions have been relaxed, people irrespective of gender and age poured into the temple premises. It is after two years, the Pooram was celebrated in full swing.

21 elephants

Earlier, the district monitoring committee gave permission for parading seven elephants for each desham. There are three participating deshams for the Pooram and a total of 21 elephants were paraded for the Koottiyezhunnellippu.

The ezhunnellipu of the Enkakkadu Desham started at 11.30 a.m. Elephant Thiruvambadi Chandrasekharan carried the idol. Another procession started from Siva Temple, Wadakkanchery, by noon. Elephant Pambadi Rajan carried the thidambu. Elephant Puthupally Keshavan carried the idol of Kumaranellur Desham.

Fireworks

Fireworks fans had a feast as a grand pyrotechnic show was arranged by the three participating deshams. As it was a holiday for offices and schools in the wake of Sivaratri, there was a huge rush for the Pooram.