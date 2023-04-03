ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds throng houses of train fire victims at Kannur to pay last respects

April 03, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

People pay homage to Kozhikode train fire victim Naufiq in Kannur on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hundreds of people thronged the houses of Rahmath Manikoth, 45, of Palotupally, and Naufiq, 42, of Kodolipram, who were killed when they reportedly jumped off the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express that was set on fire by an arsonist at Elathur in Kozhikode on Sunday.

Rahmath’s body was brought to her house at Palotupally around 5 p.m., and later buried at the Palotupally Masjid burial ground. Rahmath was traveling with her sister Jaseela’s two-year-old daughter Sahara Bathul, who was also killed in the incident. They were travelling from Chaliyat to attend her father’s birthday at their house at Palotupally on Tuesday.

The body of Naufiq, which was brought to his Kodolipram residence at around 4 p.m., was buried at Edayannur Juma Masjid graveyard around 5.15 p.m. Naufiq’s relatives said he had gone to Malappuram on receiving an invite from Musthafa Hudavi of Akkode Islamic Centre and was returning to Kannur in the Executive Express when the incident happened. He was engaged in selling dried fish in and around Mattannur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The body of Kozhikode train fire victim Rehmath being brought to her house at Palotupally in Kannur on Monday.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer, Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil, MLA K.K. Shailaja, and other people’s representatives also visited both the houses to pay homage to the victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US