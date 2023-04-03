Hundreds throng houses of train fire victims at Kannur to pay last respects

April 03, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - KANNUR

Hundreds of people thronged the houses of Rahmath Manikoth, 45, of Palotupally, and Naufiq, 42, of Kodolipram, who were killed when they reportedly jumped off the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express that was set on fire by an arsonist at Elathur in Kozhikode on Sunday.

Rahmath’s body was brought to her house at Palotupally around 5 p.m., and later buried at the Palotupally Masjid burial ground. Rahmath was traveling with her sister Jaseela’s two-year-old daughter Sahara Bathul, who was also killed in the incident. They were travelling from Chaliyat to attend her father’s birthday at their house at Palotupally on Tuesday.

The body of Naufiq, which was brought to his Kodolipram residence at around 4 p.m., was buried at Edayannur Juma Masjid graveyard around 5.15 p.m. Naufiq’s relatives said he had gone to Malappuram on receiving an invite from Musthafa Hudavi of Akkode Islamic Centre and was returning to Kannur in the Executive Express when the incident happened. He was engaged in selling dried fish in and around Mattannur.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer, Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil, MLA K.K. Shailaja, and other people’s representatives also visited both the houses to pay homage to the victims.