Hundreds take part in SYS youth march 

Rally was held as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the organisation

Published - August 25, 2024 09:08 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
A march taken out in Thrissur on Sunday as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham.

A march taken out in Thrissur on Sunday as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

Hundreds of youths participated in the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) platoon march here on Sunday as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the organisation.

A State youth meet with the theme ‘Responsibility: Politics of Humanity’ will be held here on December 27, 28, and 29. In honour of the Platinum Jubilee year, a voluntary team called Platoon has been established. Special training was provided to these volunteers, and a rally was organised to celebrate their completion of the training. The rally began at the Regional Theatre and concluded at EMS Square.

Addressing the public meeting held here, SYS State general secretary A.P. Abdul Hakkim Azhari condemned the delay in taking action in the Hema committee report on atrocities in the Malayalam film industry.

‘Not appropriate’

“The position that action against atrocities can only be taken once complaints are received is not appropriate for a civilised society. It creates a sense of insecurity among the people. There exists a social environment here that intimidates individuals from seeking justice. The State must intervene in such situations to ensure that society feels secure,” said Mr. Azhari.

He added that the concept of Nava Keralam will only be meaningful when artistes can engage in cultural activities freely and without fear. Social security is the hallmark of a civilised society.

“We must ensure that public and workplace environments are free from fear and exploitation. It is the responsibility of both the State and a civilised society to remain vigilant against crimes. A progressive society should adapt its laws and customs to reflect changing times. Development is not solely about infrastructure; it requires a collective effort to advance the State while upholding its core values,” he pointed out.

SYS district vice-president K.A. Mahin Suhari presided.

