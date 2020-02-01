Hundreds take part in SYS youth march

Hundreds of people participated in the District Youth March organised by the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) here on Saturday proclaiming first and foremost that “citizenship is not a favour”.

The District Youth March, led by Team Olive Volunteers in special uniform from 45 circles in the district, started at the North bus stand and circumvallated Swaraj Round and reached the public gathering venue at Kokkalai centre.

Perod Abdul Rahman Saqafi, State secretary, Kerala Muslim Jamaat, inaugurated the public convention, which was presided over by P.H. Sirajudheen Saqafi, SYS Thrissur district president. SYS State secretary Sulaiman Saqafi Maliyekkal delivered the keynote address.

Summit held

Earlier, a summit of the representatives urged people in a resolution to preserve the basic values of the country through cultural and political vigil. The representative summit was inaugurated by government Chief Whip K. Rajan.

The conference demanded solidarity of all secular movements to protect the Constitution of the country.

In the Political, Cultural, Ideals, Employment, and Education sessions, N.M. Sadiq Saqafi; M. Muhammad Sadiq; Devarshola Abdussalam Musliyar; and Ali Akbar delivered speeches respectively. The session titled ‘Citizenship is not a favour’ was inaugurated by K.E.N. Kunjahammed. K.S. Hamza, Muhammedali Kinaloor, and K.B. Basheer Musliar also addressed delegates in the session.

The ‘Gurumukham’ session was led by I.M.K. Faizy.