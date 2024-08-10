GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hundreds take part in March for Life in Thrissur 

Published - August 10, 2024 08:28 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds of people took part in the Indian Edition of ‘March for Life’ in Thrissur on Saturday with a slogan ‘With Every Woman, For Every Child’.

The March for Life is an annual rally against the practice and legality of abortion. The theme stresses the need to care for both mother and child.

The rally began from St. Thomas College, Thrissur, took a round of the Swaraj Round in the city, and concluded at St. Thomas College itself.

CBCI (Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India) president and Thrissur Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath and KCBC (Kerala Catholic Bishops’ council) vice president and Irinjalakuda Bishop Mar Pauly Kannookkadan led the march. Accompanied by band sets, hundreds of people, including archbishops, bishops , national and international representatives of the movement and devotees from various dioceses from across the State lined up in the rally.

Percussion ensembles and tableaux made the rally colourful. A music band followed the function. Seminars were held as part of the observation of the day. A drama by Kalasadhan was performed before the public meeting.

The next Indian’s March for Life will be held in Bangalore.

