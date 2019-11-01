Hundreds pray at saint’s tomb

The Orthodox Syrian Christian pilgrim centre of Parumala situated on the banks of the Pampa witnessed heavy rush as hundreds of faithful thronged the St. Paul’s and St. Peter’s Church there to offer prayers at the tomb of St. Gregorios on Friday.

Believers from different parts of the State and outside started arriving at the church from the early morning hours itself.

Canonised in 1947, St. Gregorios is the first native saint of any Church in India and the only saint of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church.

Pilgrims’ meet

Long-winding processions of believers undertaking their annual pilgrimage to the saint’s tomb was a common scene on all roads leading to Parumala. The procession from the home parish of St. Gregorios at Mulanthuruthy had reached Parumala on Thursday evening itself.

Youhanon Mar Diascorus Metropolitan led the Holy Tri-mass at the church on Friday morning.

A pilgrims’ congregation was held on the seminary premises in the afternoon. The Catholicos inaugurated the meet. The Catholicos, accompanied by other bishops, blessed the large congregation of pilgrims on the seminary premises in the evening.

Vigil ends

A large number of pilgrims took part in the ongoing vigil that began on October 26 afternoon. The 168-hour vigil prayer, organised by the Orthodox Christian Youth Movement, too came to a close on Friday.

The 117th feast of St. Gregorios, whom the faithful reverently called Parumala Tirumeni, will be celebrated on Saturday. The Catholicos will be the chief celebrant at the Holy Tri-mass to be held at 8.30 am.

The Catholicos will inaugurate the annual meeting of Mar Gregorios Orthodox Christian Students Movement at 12 noon.

The annual pilgrimage to the saint’s tomb and the church festival will come to a close with the Holy Raasa in the afternoon.