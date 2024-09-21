GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hundreds pay tribute to veteran actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma

The body was cremated with State honours on the premises of her house in Aluva

Updated - September 21, 2024 07:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Mammootty paying his last respects to veteran Malayalam actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma at the Kalamassery Town Hall on Saturday.

Actor Mammootty paying his last respects to veteran Malayalam actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma at the Kalamassery Town Hall on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Tens of hundreds of people paid their last respects on Saturday to veteran actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma who died at a private hospital here on Friday evening after battling cancer, aged 80 years.

Her body was kept at the hospital for the public to pay their last respects for a few hours on Friday night and Saturday morning and was then taken to the Kalamassery Municipal Town Hall. Here, hundreds of people paid homage to the State award-winning actor who carved out a niche for herself in Malayalam movies through her roles as mother and grandmother.

Kaviyoor Ponnamma, an actor who embodied the mother in Malayalam cinema

Minister for Industries and Law P. Rajeeve represented the State government and offered tribute, while prominent actors such as Mammootty and Mohanlal were among those who paid their respects at the Town Hall. Secretary of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy S. Ajoychandran placed a wreath on behalf of the Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian. Academy chairperson Premkumar too paid tribute to the actor.

The actor’s body was then kept at her house in Aluva, before it was cremated with State honours on the premises.

Published - September 21, 2024 06:42 pm IST

