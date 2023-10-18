Hundreds pay tribute to Kundara Johny

October 18, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KOLLAM

Hundreds of people from various walks of life paid their last respects to actor Kundara Johny, on Wednesday, at Kadappakada and Kundara, where his mortal remains were kept for the public to pay homage.

Kollam MLA and co-actor M. Mukesh remembered him as an enthusiastic actor and disciplined family man. “He was a part of most I.V. Sasi films and his villain characters were not plain. After Meppadiyan, he was planning to be more active in films,” he said.

Condoling the actor’s death, Kollam MP N.K. Premachandran said his demise is an unexpected blow and great loss to the cultural circuits in Kollam. “Apart from film industry, he was also an active presence in the art and culture circles of Kerala. He was in the forefront to mould many artists and lead many charitable ventures,” he said.

Several actors including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Prithviraj and Unni Mukundan paid tribute through their social media handles.

Kundara Johny will be laid to rest at Kanjiracode St. Antony’s Church Cemetery on Thursday.

