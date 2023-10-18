HamberMenu
Hundreds pay tribute to Kundara Johny

Kundara Johny will be laid to rest at Kanjiracode St. Antony’s Church Cemetery

October 18, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau
MLA and cine artist M. Mukesh paying last respects to cine artist Kundara Johny’s mortal remains, brought to the Kadappakada Sports Club, in Kollam on Wednesday

MLA and cine artist M. Mukesh paying last respects to cine artist Kundara Johny’s mortal remains, brought to the Kadappakada Sports Club, in Kollam on Wednesday | Photo Credit: SURESHKUMAR C

 

Hundreds of people from various walks of life paid their last respects to actor Kundara Johny, on Wednesday, at Kadappakada and Kundara, where his mortal remains were kept for the public to pay homage.

Kollam MLA and co-actor M. Mukesh remembered him as an enthusiastic actor and disciplined family man. “He was a part of most I.V. Sasi films and his villain characters were not plain. After Meppadiyan, he was planning to be more active in films,” he said.

Condoling the actor’s death, Kollam MP N.K. Premachandran said his demise is an unexpected blow and great loss to the cultural circuits in Kollam. “Apart from film industry, he was also an active presence in the art and culture circles of Kerala. He was in the forefront to mould many artists and lead many charitable ventures,” he said.

Several actors including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Prithviraj and Unni Mukundan paid tribute through their social media handles.

Kundara Johny will be laid to rest at Kanjiracode St. Antony’s Church Cemetery on Thursday.  

