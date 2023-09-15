HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Hundreds pay homage to P.P. Mukundan

September 15, 2023 01:50 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds of people paid homage to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader P.P. Mukundan when his mortal remains were brought to Mararji Bhavan, the BJP Kannur district office, on Thursday.

The mortal remains were kept at the BJP office from 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan recalled Mr. Mukundan as a leader who was always in the forefront of eliminating political tension in Kannur.

ALSO READ
P.P. Mukundan, BJP architect of covert anti-communist political alliance in 1990s, passes away at 77

Union Minister V. Muraleedharan said Mr. Mukundan’s demise created a vacuum in the party and that it was a personal loss for him. He was accepted even by his political opponents as he treated everyone with equal respect, he added.

“It was Mukundettan who gave courage to me and my family when the then Nayanar government implicated me in a fake case while I was an ABVP activist studying at Brennan College,” Mr. Muraleedharan said.

Mr. Mukundan played a major role in mentoring leaders in the party, said P.K. Krishnadas, a member of the BJP national executive committee.

District Congress Committee president Martin George, BJP national vice president A.P. Abdullakutty, Member of Parliament P. Santhosh Kumar, BJP State president K. Surendran, and BJP leaders K.N. Radhakrishnan and K. Ranjith paid their last respects to the departed leader.

The body was later taken to Mr. Mukundan’s hometown at Manathana in a specially prepared KSRTC bus.

The body was cremated at Kolangarayath Tharavadu crematorium at 4 p.m.

Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan and West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose were among those who attended the all-party condolence meeting held in the evening.

Related Topics

death

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.