Hundreds pay homage to Jenson in Wayanad

People from all walks of life paid tribute to Jenson, the fiance of Wayanad landslide survivor Sruthi, at Andoor near Ambalavayal in the district on September 12 (Thursday).

Jenson, 23, succumbed to injuries sustained in a road accident on September 11 (Wednesday) night. He was driving a van with Ms. Sruthi and friends to a viewpoint near Lakkidi when their vehicle collided head-on with a private bus at Vellaramkunnu on September 11 (Tuesday).

Jenson was initially treated in a private hospital before being transferred to a private medical college hospital due to the severity of his injuries. Ms. Sruthi, who also suffered injuries in the collision, is currently hospitalised.

Ms. Sruthi had endured immense loss during the devastating landslides on July 30, where she tragically lost nine relatives. Sruthi and Jenson had been childhood sweethearts and the couple’s wedding was planned for December. Jenson is survived by his father Jayan, his mother Mary, and two siblings.

His body was kept for public homage at Glorious Auditorium, Andoor. Among those who paid tribute was Wayanad district collector D.R. Meghasree. The mortal remains were interred in Nithya Sahaya Matha Church cemetery in the afternoon.

In a condolence message to Sruthi Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi said, “Despite having suffered the devastating loss of several family members, she remained resilient and brave. Today, I am deeply saddened to learn that she has faced yet another heartbreaking tragedy—the loss of her fiance. Sruthi, my heartfelt condolences are with you during this incredibly difficult time. Please know that you are not alone in your grief. My wishes are also with you for a speedy recovery.”

