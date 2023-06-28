Hundreds pay homage to Chitran Namboodirippad 

June 28, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Thrissur

Hundreds of people, including his disciples, socio-cultural leaders and politicians, paid homage to Chitran Namboodirippad, who died here on Tuesday at the age of 104. His body was cremated at Paramekkavu Shanthi ghat at 4 p.m. on Wednesday with State honours.

People were pouring to his house at Chembukkavu and later to Kerala Sahitya Akademi hall, where his body was placed for the public to pay respect.

He was an inspiration for hundreds of people as a teacher, scholar, writer and social activist. He kept his spirit alive till his demise at the age of 104. He was 100 when he scaled the mountains of Himalayas for the 30th time. A national-award winning teacher, he retired as Additional Director of the Education department. Winner of Kerala Sahitya Akademi award, he wrote many books including an autobiography ‘Smaranakalude Poomukham’ and travelogue Punyahimalayam.

Chitran Namboodiripad, who started a school at Mookkuthala soon after his college education, donated it to the government for a token amount of ₹1. He took a key role in starting the Kerala School Kalolsavam, the largest youth festival in Asia.

After retiring from the Education department, he settled in Thrissur in 1979. He functioned as secretary of the Kerala Kalamandalam too. He was active in Left politics in his student days and was State secretary of the Kerala State Students Federation.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu paid homage and placed a wreath on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarai Vijayan and the State government. In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recalled Chitran Namboodirippad’s contribution in the fields of education and culture.

Chitran Namboodirippad brought many innovative steps in education and socio-cultural sectors, Minister Bindu said.

Ministers K. Rajan and K. Radhakrishnan, MLAs, MPs, Mayor, district panchayat president, District Collector, and many eminent people paid homage when the body of Chitran Namboodiripapd was placed at Kerala Sahitya Akademi hall.