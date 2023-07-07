Hundreds pay homage to Artist Namboodiri 

July 07, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Thrissur

Hundreds of people paid homage to Artist Namboodiri whose mortal remains were placed at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi on Friday for the public to pay their last respects. Mr. Namboodiri was former chairman of the akademi. Revenue Minister K. Rajan placed a wreath on the body on behalf of the State government.

Floral tributes were offered on behalf of Higher Education Minister R. Bindu and Devaswoms Minister K. Radhakrishnan. District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja placed a wreath on behalf of the Culture department.

Socio-political and cultural leaders, including MPs, MLAs, representatives of Sahitya, Sangeetha Nataka and Lalitha Kala akademis, were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Lalithakala Akademi honoured him with the Raja Ravi Varma Puraskaram in 2004.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.