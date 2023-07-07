ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds pay homage to Artist Namboodiri 

July 07, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister K. Rajan pays homage to Artist Namboodiri whose mortal remains were placed at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi hall in Thrissur on Friday for the public to pay their last respects. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Hundreds of people paid homage to Artist Namboodiri whose mortal remains were placed at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi on Friday for the public to pay their last respects. Mr. Namboodiri was former chairman of the akademi. Revenue Minister K. Rajan placed a wreath on the body on behalf of the State government.

Floral tributes were offered on behalf of Higher Education Minister R. Bindu and Devaswoms Minister K. Radhakrishnan. District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja placed a wreath on behalf of the Culture department.

Socio-political and cultural leaders, including MPs, MLAs, representatives of Sahitya, Sangeetha Nataka and Lalitha Kala akademis, were present.

The Kerala Lalithakala Akademi honoured him with the Raja Ravi Varma Puraskaram in 2004.

