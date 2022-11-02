Hundreds pay homage to art critic Vijayakumar Menon

Hundreds of art lovers paid homage to art critic and scholar in fine arts Vijayakumar Menon, 76, who died here on Tuesday night. He was undergoing treatment for renal disease for some time.

His body was kept for the public to pay homage at Vyasagiri Ashram, where he had been staying for the past 32 years, and later at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi on Wednesday.

His body was handed over to Amala Medical College Hospital, according to his wish. Menon had submitted documents to donate his body for medical studies in 2010 itself, according to Amala hospital sources.

Menon, who taught art at various institutions, had authored many books on art. His important books include Adhunika Kaladarsanam, Ravivarma Padanam, Bharathiya Chitrakala-Irupatham Noottandil, and Bharathiya Lavanya darsanavum Kala Parasparyavum. He translated many plays from foreign languages to Malayalam.

He was winner of many awards, including the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi award for best book on art, Kerala Sahitya Akademi’s endowment for scholarly literature, Kesari Puraskaram, and Gurudarsanam award.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled death of Menon. The Kerala Lalithakala Akademi and the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi too condoled his death.

“Vijayakumar Menon was part of Malayalam art criticism for four decades. He wrote many books on Indian and Kerala art. He did art criticism in a simple language. He had close association with the akademi’s publication Keli ,” said Sangeetha Nataka Akademi secretary K. Janardhanan.