Hundreds offer Karkadaka Vavubali

People pay homage to ancestors at homes in adherence to COVID protocols

For the second year in a row, people in the district on Sunday offered Karkadaka Vavubali, homage to their ancestors, in their homes and apartment complexes in view of the COVID-19 situation.

The government had earlier directed that bali be offered at homes.

Not allowed

The police had clarified that balitharpanam would not be allowed in public places. Temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board too did not allow the rituals.

The traditional venues for offering the bali – beaches and banks of rivers such as Shanghumughom, Varkala, Thiruvallam, Aruvippuram, Thrivikramangalam and so on - on vavu (no moon) day were off-limits. Instead, priests and residents’ associations facilitated the conduct of the rituals in homes or in small groups.

The Federation of Residents’ Associations Trivandrum (FRAT) directed its members on how to go about the rituals and the requirements for it as per the directions of Kariyam Rajan, priest and Thottappattu singer.

FRAT president M.S. Venugopal said he too offered bali at his home as per the guidance received and found it more rewarding owing to the peaceful atmosphere that allowed complete focus. This was also the message communicated to residents’ associations – remembering the departed wholeheartedly, with the ritual aspect only coming next.

Mr. Rajan who has been overseeing the balitharpanam rituals for nearly half a decade at Shanghumughom said he had visited quite a few homes since early Sunday morning in the Kariyam area.

Small groups

“People who used to come to Shanghumughom to offer bali asked me to come and oversee the rituals at their homes.”

He also helped a few residents’ associations organise the rituals for small groups in adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Many people, he said, had also contacted him to understand the various prayers and other details needed to offer bali at home on their own.

Sreena Sreekumar, youth convener of the Vanchiyoor residents’ association, said they had provided Bali kits comprising bali flowers, rice, ghee, sesame, darbha grass, sandalwood, banana, and so on to families who had evinced interest. Along with her father, she visited many homes to guide people on the rituals and prayers and how to offer bali for the salvation of their ancestors.

Many people also turned to social media such as YouTube, Facebook, and WhatsApp for detailed videos on the rituals, their requirements, and prayers and their meanings. These online tutorials, brought out by priests and temples, proved very handy and informative in conduct of the rituals.

The essentials required for the bali rituals were available in handy kits priced around ₹130 in the market.

Santhosh Kumar who runs a shop at Karamana said he had sold nearly 300 Bali kits comprising flowers, banana, honey, sesame, ghee, rice, darbha grass, sandalwood, pavithrakettu (a ring made of drabha grass) on Saturday.

Poojas online

Poojas in connection with the rituals were held in temples. The devout could pay for the poojas online. YouTube channels of temples, including that of Sivagiri Math, also guided the public on the rituals and prayers.