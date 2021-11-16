Hundreds offer darshan at Sabarimala on Day 1

Annual pilgrims season begins, entry through virtual queue system

Braving inclement weather conditions, devotees began trekking the Sabarimala hillock to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple on Tuesday.

The pilgrims were permitted entry to the hillock after the melsanthi N. Parameswaran Namboothiri opened the temple portals in the morning. In view of a regulation on the entry of devotees due to heavy rain, the day witnessed a moderate rush of pilgrims.

As in previous year, only those who have booked slots in the virtual queue system are being permitted to the hillock from the base camp at Pampa-Triveni.

Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan held a review of the arrangements in place at Pampa and the Sannidhanam along with the Travancore Devaswom Board president K. Ananthagopan.

13 lakh bookings

According to the Minister, over 13 lakh people have already booked slots for a darshan at the temple through the virtual queue system and the pilgrim footfalls is expected to improve as the weather conditions stabilise.

“As more devotees begin to arrive, the traditional Sabarimala path via the Neelimala-Apachimedu may be opened to devotees. As part of this, the departments concerned have been directed to set up two health centres along this route and make arrangements to ensure adequate lighting,” said the Minister

He also assured that roads, which had were damaged due to the incessant rains, would be restored soon.

During the visit, the Minister also inaugurated the Punyam Poonkavanam programme, a cleaning initiative, that entered into its 10th year this season and the distribution of free meals to devotees at the Sannidhanam.

The Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sanghom too began its operations and has deployed volunteers at the Sannidhanam, Marakkottam and Pampa. The organisation, which also runs emergency medical centres along the trekking route as well as at the Sannidhanam, will soon open a workshop offering free service to pilgrims’ vehicle at Nilackal.

Special ward at MCH

The Health Department has opened a special Sabarimala ward at Government Medical College Hospital, Pathanamthitta, which has 18 beds besides four ICU beds. Five specialist doctors, as well as nurses and attendants, have been deployed to man the ward, where other tests, including cath lab and laboratory tests and CT scan, will be also made available.

The hospital additionally offers the services of a physician, surgeon, orthopaedic and anaesthesiologist specialists and other staff from various hospitals in the State.