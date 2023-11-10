HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hundreds of people pay tearful adieu to K.A. Francis

November 10, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Lalithakala Akademi chairperson Murali Cheeroth paying floral tribute to eminent artist and former chairman of Kerala Lalithakala Akademi K.A. Francis when his body was placed at the Akademi headquarters in Thrissur on Friday.

Kerala Lalithakala Akademi chairperson Murali Cheeroth paying floral tribute to eminent artist and former chairman of Kerala Lalithakala Akademi K.A. Francis when his body was placed at the Akademi headquarters in Thrissur on Friday.

People from various walks of life paid tearful adieu to K.A. Francis, eminent artist and former chairman of Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, who died at the age of 76 on Thursday night.

Hundreds of people paid tribute to Francis when his body was placed at Akademi on Friday.

Kerala Lalithakala Akademi chairperson Murali Cheeroth; vice-chairperson Abi N. Joseph; Secretary N. Balamurali Krishnan; Kerala Sahitya Akademi secretary C.P. Aboobacker; Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi secretary Karivallur Murali; former secretaries of Kerala Lalithakala Akademi R. Gopalakrishnan; Sreemoolanagaram Mohan; former Sangeetha Nataka Akademi secretary P.V. Krishnan Nair; former MLA P.A. Madhavan, and others paid tribute to the artist.

Born in Kozhikode. Francis was noted as an artist, journalist and writer. Son of K.P. Antony Master, who established Universal Arts, which introduced Children’s and ‘On the Spot’ painting competitions in the State, Francis was a well known tantric artist. He was former editor-in-charge of Malayala Manorama weekly.

He was president of Chithrakala Parishat. He participated in many tantric painting exhibitions. He had won fellowship and award of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.