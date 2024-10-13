ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of children embrace learning at Vidyarambham ritual in Thrissur

Updated - October 13, 2024 06:44 pm IST - Thrissur

Vibrant Vidyarambham ritual on Vijayadashami Day celebrates education and cultural heritage with children taking first steps into letters

The Hindu Bureau

A child being introduced to the world of letters during the Vidyarambham ceremony at Sree Dharmasastha Temple in Thiruvullakkavu, Thrissur. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

In a vibrant celebration of knowledge and tradition, hundreds of children took their first steps into the world of letters during the Vidyarambham ritual on Vijayadashami Day across the district. Temples and various institutions organised the ceremonial events, marking the powerful intersection of education and cultural heritage.

The Sree Dharmasastha Temple in Thiruvullakkavu, Cherpu, buzzed with activity as families began arriving early in the morning with their children. Long queues formed outside the temple, where the air was filled with excitement and anticipation. The temple grounds and Saraswathi Mandapam were packed, showcasing enthusiasm of parents.

The ritual kicked off at 4 a.m. and featured around 55 Acharayas leading the proceedings. The ceremony involved writing the chant of Lord Ganapathy on the tongues of children, followed by their first attempt at writing Malayalam alphabets on rice. Special pujas also took place on the occasion of Vijayadashami, a festival symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

While the atmosphere was joyous for many parents, some children expressed their anxiety with screams, while others seized the moment as an opportunity to play. This added a layer of challenge for parents and Acharyas trying to manage the excitement.

The enthusiasm for Vidyarambhamwas visible at the Sreekrishna Temple in Guruvayur, where 339 children participated in the ritual organised by Guruvayur Devaswom.

As the day unfolded, the community came together to celebrate this cherished tradition, embodying the spirit of learning and cultural continuity.

