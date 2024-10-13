GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hundreds of children embrace learning at Vidyarambham ritual in Thrissur

Vibrant Vidyarambham ritual on Vijayadashami Day celebrates education and cultural heritage with children taking first steps into letters

Published - October 13, 2024 06:41 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

In a vibrant celebration of knowledge and tradition, hundreds of children took their first steps into the world of letters during the Vidyarambham ritual on Vijayadashami Day across the district. Temples and various institutions organised the ceremonial events, marking the powerful intersection of education and cultural heritage.

The Sree Dharmasastha Temple in Thiruvullakkavu, Cherpu, buzzed with activity as families began arriving early in the morning with their children. Long queues formed outside the temple, where the air was filled with excitement and anticipation. The temple grounds and Saraswathi Mandapam were packed, showcasing enthusiasm of parents.

The ritual kicked off at 4 a.m. and featured around 55 Acharayas leading the proceedings. The ceremony involved writing the chant of Lord Ganapathy on the tongues of children, followed by their first attempt at writing Malayalam alphabets on rice. Special pujas also took place on the occasion of Vijayadashami, a festival symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

While the atmosphere was joyous for many parents, some children expressed their anxiety with screams, while others seized the moment as an opportunity to play. This added a layer of challenge for parents and Acharyas trying to manage the excitement.

The enthusiasm for Vidyarambhamwas visible at the Sreekrishna Temple in Guruvayur, where 339 children participated in the ritual organised by Guruvayur Devaswom.

As the day unfolded, the community came together to celebrate this cherished tradition, embodying the spirit of learning and cultural continuity.

Published - October 13, 2024 06:41 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.