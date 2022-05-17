Hundreds from State drop plan to appear for NEET-PG

They have been given centres in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana; GPA to file writ plea in HC

The General Practitioners’ Association (GPA), a collective of MBBS doctors in the State, is planning to file a writ petition in the Kerala High Court highlighting the concerns of candidates who have applied for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for postgraduate medical courses scheduled for May 21.

The functionaries of the collective told The Hindu on Tuesday that around 200 candidates might not appear for the examinations as they had been allotted centres outside the State. Aswin Das, GPA joint secretary, said that it was difficult for them to reach these places in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Travel difficulty

“The National Board of Examinations (NBE) opened its website to download admit cards only on May 14. Very few days are left and it is difficult to get train tickets. Air ticket per person costs around ₹8,000. As female candidates will have to take their family members along with them, the fare will be higher. As many as 194 people have now said they are dropping their plan to appear for the examination,” he said.

Dr. Das also said that the candidates, most of them professionals working in hospitals, also could not get leave from their institutions and find replacement for them at such a short notice.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Ernakulam are some of the major exam centres in Kerala. One of the candidates from Kozhikode, who wished not to be named, said that though options were available to apply for these centres, they were found to have been closed within hours after the online application process began.

They were left with the choice to click on ‘others’ option, which means they may or may not get a centre next to their hometown. But the majority of those who clicked got venues as far away as Hyderabad or cities in Andhra Pradesh, she pointed out.

Plea to Union Minister

In a mail sent to Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, the GPA functionaries said that a large number of candidates were unable to choose their desired district as the number of centres available was insufficient.

They urged the Minister to allow candidates who had opted for ‘others’ to change their centre or allow a place near their hometown. Similar mails have been sent to Members of Parliament, the Chief Minister, Health Minister, and the NBE.