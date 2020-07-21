Hundreds evacuated as sea batters Malappuram coast

The coastal belt of Malappuram district between Palappetty and Vallikkunnu witnessed severe sea erosion on Monday and Tuesday. Hundreds of people living along the coast were evacuated as seawater entered their houses.
Dozens of houses at Palappetty, Puthiyiruthi, Veliyamkode, Puthuponnani, Murinjazhi and Ponnani were damaged in the sea erosion. The sea turned rough on Monday afternoon and continued its wrath until Tuesday morning.
Revenue and civic officials led by Ponnani municipal chairman C.P. Mohammed Kunhi visited the affected areas on Tuesday.
Although the district administration provided evacuation centres, the affected people chose not to be shifted there for apparent fear of SARS-CoV-2 infection. They preferred to move to the houses of their relatives.
The sea showed its anger at Tanur and Parappanangadi too. Huge waves lashed the coast, damaging houses and roads at Edakkadappuram, Anjudi, Puthiyakadappuram and Cheerankadapuram.
The area without the seawall saw severe damage. People had to be evacuated as seawater entered their houses. People living on the two-kilometre stretch without the seawall at Tanur were living in fear.
The seawall at Puthankadappuram near Parappanangadi suffered extensive damage in the sea erosion. Water entered many houses at Kettungal, Saddam Beach, Puthankadappuram, Ottummal, Chappapadi and Alungal Beach.
