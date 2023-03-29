Humidity and temperature rise, push up heat index too in Kerala

March 29, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST

Deficient rain, relatively high humidity in the air, and rising temperature made it a triple whammy of sorts for the people in the State last week, with the heat index (also known as ‘real feel’ temperature) crossing the 50° Celsius mark in many places. As per the data from the automatic weather stations, blistering heat swept through most of the parts of the State on Wednesday, with Kannur airport recording a high of 41.2° Celsius.

Most parts of the Kannur and Palakkad districts witnessed above 40° Celsius on the day. Though the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is yet to approve the data provided by the automatic weather stations, a comparative analysis of the data from these weather stations and manual observatories has revealed that there is only a marginal difference of 0-0.3° Celsius in the data cross-checked in doubtful stations.

IMD sources said that the difference was too thin. In effect, the State has been witnessing heat wave-like conditions, especially in places with relatively high humidity. Nine stations — Ayyankunnu, Chemberi, Cheruvancherry, and airport in Kannur, Kollengode, Malampuzha dam, Mangalam dam, and Pothundi dam in Palakkad, and Muderi in Malappuram — witnessed above 40° Celsius on Wednesday.

Rainfall report

Though the hill districts have received comparatively normal rain in the past few weeks, rain was deficient in plains and coastal districts. Further, the high humidity level in the air has been adding to people’s discomfort. Seasonal rains have completely avoided Kannur, which witnessed heat wave-like conditions. On the other hand, hill districts like Wayanad, Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta have received fairly good summer rain, especially in the last two weeks.

If the humidity level is around 60% and the temperature is around 38° Celsius in a locality, the heat index will be around 50° Celsius in that area, posing a serious health risk. For instance, Kannur airport witnessed 41.2° Celsius on Wednesday, where the humidity level was 50%, indicating that the heat index has reached 57 degree Celsius, said sources.