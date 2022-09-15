Hume Centre to launch initiative for protection of wildlife

‘Wayanad Archives’ to be opened on Friday

Staff Reporter KALPETTA
September 15, 2022 19:04 IST

The Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology, an initiative by wildlife conservationists and researchers for the protection of wildlife, will launch a project titled ‘Wayanad Archives’ on Friday.

Dr. S. Gregory, secretary, United Indian Anthropology Forum, will inaugurate the Archives at the Hume Centre auditorium here at 2 p.m.

Dr. N. Anilkumar, former executive director, MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, Chennai, will preside over the function.

The initiative is a tribute to the late environmentalist Sudhish Karingari, who had spent his life educating children and public in the district on biodiversity and nature.

The archives will feature historical documents, books, articles, studies, imageries, videos, maps, voice clips, and discoveries in Wayanad and Western Ghats, the organisers said in a release.

