Humanistic, social values must in education: Rajesh

January 16, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Minister for Excise and Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh exhorted the academic community to make sure that modern education contains humanistic and social values. He was addressing a session named ‘Meet the Minister’ held during a higher studies exposition and job fair titled Disha at Padinjarangadi near Thrithala on Tuesday.

The expo-cum-job fair is being organised as part of a comprehensive education programme named Enlighten Thrithala. “There are brilliant students in Thrithala. This expo is meant to guide them in their higher education,” said the Minister.

Mr. Rajesh said that the government was doing everything possible to ensure the best education. For seven years in a row, Kerala topped in the School Education Quality Index (SEQI) implemented by the NITI Aayog, he said.

The Minister said that Kerala could excel at national level through general education protection mission, increasing of basic facilities, and curriculum revision. Kerala tops in having internet facility and smart classrooms. “Efforts are on to persistently modernise education,” he said.

The expo-cum-job fair is being organised with the support of the Career Guidance and Adolescent Counselling Cell of the Higher Secondary Directorate, Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), and Kudumbashree Mission. Digital University Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath presented the subject. A seminar on the present and future of India was held as part of the expo.

Thrithala block panchayat president V.P. Rajeena presided over the function. KILA assistant director K.P.N. Amruta, and several people’s representatives took part.

‘Situation should change’

Inaugurating the construction of a municipal tower at Pattambi on Monday, Mr. Rajesh said that the situation should change so much that the people should not have to come to government offices for various services. Government offices, he said, are meant for other administrative matters.

He said more than 1.06 lakh customers had registered on K-Smart application, the State government’s latest project to make available services of local self-government bodies digitally over a uniform platform, since its launch on January 1.

More than 50,000 people have downloaded the K-Smart app. As many as 18,000 people registered births, deaths, and marriages in two weeks. “We could issue certificates to 7,500 applicants. Some were given certificates within two hours,” he said.

The Minister said that the people’s perspectives on waste treatment plants should be changed, and that the government would not allow opposition to waste treatment plants without any solid reason. Bio-parks should be made in such a way as to attract the people.

Mohammed Muhsin, MLA, presided over the function. Pattambi Municipal Chairperson O. Lakshmikutty, vice chairperson T.P. Shaji, standing committee members K.P. Rukhiya and Kavita, and municipal secretary Blessy Sebastian spoke.