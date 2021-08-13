Human-wildlife conflict: Forest Department to acquire estates

The decision was taken in view of the threats to wildlife posed by human presence near forests.

As part of the efforts to reduce human-wildlife conflict, the Forest Department is planning to acquire private estates situated in forest fringes and transform them into natural forest.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran informed the Assembly on Friday that 13 estates in six divisions will be taken over in the first phase by providing adequate compensation to the owners.

''Steps are being taken in this regard in 27 centres under the Rebuild Kerala development programme. In taking over the estates, we can expand forest cover and also guarantee the conservation of wilfdlife habitats,'' Mr. Saseendran said.

The decision to take over the private estates was taken in view of the threats to wildlife posed by human presence near forests and the crop damage caused by wild animal incursions into human habitats.

While there is an increase in wildlife population, the animals continue to face problems related to habitat loss and shortage of food resources and water inside the forests.

In some stretches along the forest fringes, the department has also erected protective fences to discourage wild animal incursions into human settlements, he said.

The Forest Minister added that government would look into the complaints that the compensation provided to farmers for crop damage caused by wild animals is inadequate.