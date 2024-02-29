Human-wildlife conflict becomes a bother for the Cliff House too

February 29, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

As the State grapples with instances of human-animal conflicts, the fortified seat of power in the State capital too has come under the clutches of the unfolding crisis, albeit in a different manner.

Having prevented several protesters from entering the heavily guarded premises over the years, the Cliff House, the official residence of the Chief Minister, has been struggling to thwart gate crashers of a different kind – civet cats.

The common palm civet (or the Asian palm civet) has been giving sleepless nights to none other than Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

While speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony of the IAS Officers’ Enclave in Akkulam near here on Wednesday evening, Mr. Vijayan narrated his woes at the hands of the civet cats.

“Ministers are widely considered to be living among luxury. However, ironed clothes are often urinated upon by the civet cats in their residences too. One cannot leave a glass of water uncovered in the bedroom. The Cliff House is one such residence (that has been facing the problem). Such stories are not hearsay. I speak from my own experience,” he lamented.

He made the comments while stressing on “misplaced priorities” that often lead to the neglect of dilapidated buildings that require periodic maintenance.

According to forest officials, the civet cats are known to thrive close to tree covers and shrubberies and break into buildings through sun shades or uncovered roofs. These animals, protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, are omnivorous, usually foraging on fruits and occasionally rodents.

The city has been witnessing several sightings of civet cats and Indian grey mongooses of late. However, the challenge posed by these animals are not as grave as that by snakes that continue to top the list of deaths due to human-wildlife conflicts, an official pointed out.

