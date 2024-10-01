ADVERTISEMENT

Human skull found in paddy field at Cherpu in Thrissur

Published - October 01, 2024 01:29 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A human skull and fragments of a skeleton were found in a paddy field at Ettumana in Cherpu panchayat in Thrissur on Monday morning.

They were found by workers who turned up at the field, and they alerted the panchayat member. The Cherpu police collected the remains.

“They have been sent to the medical college from where they will be despatched for forensic examination. We have registered a case for unnatural death. Two missing cases have been reported within our station limits. But whether the remains belonged to either of the missing persons could be known only after DNA tests,” said Cherpu police sources.

