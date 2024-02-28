Human skeleton found inside water tank on Kerala University campus at Kariavattom

February 28, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A human skeleton was found inside an abandoned tank of the Kerala Water Authority on the Kariavattom campus of the Kerala University, here, on Wednesday. The skeleton was discovered inside the tank, which is located in a desolated area on the campus, by the cleaning staff at the college.

The police and fire brigade that reached the spot after being alerted by the college administration could not retrieve the skull and bones from the tank as the skeleton lies at a depth of around 20 feet. Entering the manhole connected to the water tank without adequate safety measures was considered risky. The skeleton would be recovered by fire force personnel in the presence of experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Thursday, said the police.