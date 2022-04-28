Human rights panel registers case against officials
Failure to provide basic amenities to rehabilitated group of tribespeople
Staff Reporter
KALPETTA
The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has registered a suo motu case after officials of the Forest Department officials and Tribal Development Department failed to provide basic infrastructure facilities to the six families of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), who were rehabilitated from the Kommanchery Kattunayakkan hamlet inside the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary seven years ago.
The Hindu had reported the pathetic plight of the 14-member group on Tuesday.
KSHRC member K. Baijunath on Thursday served separate notices on the officials of the Forest Department and Tribal Development Department, Sulthan Bathery, asking them to submit a report in two weeks.
The PVTG group was rehabilitated at Kombanmoola on the fringes of the sanctuary with offers of better houses, education for their children, and job opportunities for the youths. However, they are leading a wretched life owing to the lack of basic amenities such as houses, drinking water, toilet, medical facilities, power connection and roads.
